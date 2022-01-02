LeMoyne Dale Lindberg, better known as Lindy, passed away at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on December 22, 2021. On December 17, 1937, Lindy was born in Springfield, Nebraska, to Kenneth B. Lindberg and Pearl A. Pratt Lindberg. His mother passed away when he was two, so his stepmother Erma L. Moore Lindberg was the mother he had known for most of his life. After graduating high school, Lindy served in the army and was honorably discharged. He worked as an engineer and contractor with the Department of Energy and Department of Defense and worked much of his career at the Idaho National Laboratory site. He took pride in the many accomplishments of his work. On May 13, 1959, he married Barbara J. Letzring and had three children Michael Lindberg, Susan Lindberg, and Brian Lindberg. They later divorced. On May 6, 1988, he married Joni K. Covington and had one child, Briana Lindberg. In addition, Joni brought a daughter from her previous marriage, Jona Whiting Hansen, who he considered his daughter. He didn't have too many hobbies, but his children fondly remember that he could fix almost anything, and when it said it would be ok or "we could play it by ear," it would somehow always work out. He showed great love for his friends and family and often talked about how proud he was of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and they describe him as Superman. He was also fondly called "the mayor of 11th Street," keeping tabs on the city's activities in the Idaho Falls neighborhood he lived in for many years. Lindy is survived by his wife, Joni K. Lindberg of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Chandy) Lindberg of Richland, WA; daughter, Susan Lindberg Goetz of Tacoma, WA; daughter, Jona (Tim) Hansen of Ammon, ID; daughter, Briana Lindberg of Richland, WA; brother, Theodore Lindberg of Oceanside, CA; sister, Deborah Lindberg Kidwell of Glendale, OR; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lindy is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Max and Eddis Covington; sisters, Janet Lindberg Redner, Jean Lindberg, and Marian Lindberg Ottinger; a brother; Gordon Lindberg; and son, Brian Lindberg. A memorial service will be planned for a later date in 2022, when he will be interred in Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com LeMoyne 12/17/1937 - "Lindy" 12/22/2021Lindberg
