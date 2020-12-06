Christy Ann Lindley, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Christy was born April 2, 1952, in Tooele, Utah, to Jack E. Brough and Shirley Faye Proctor Brough. She spent the first half of her childhood in Tooele until she moved to Idaho Falls when she was 10. She then attended Skyline High School and went on to college at Idaho State University. There she obtained her Master's degree in Special Education. In 1970, she married Elliot "Raye" Lindley in Idaho Falls, and together they had two children, Travis and Erika. They were later divorced. She spent her life in Idaho Falls where she loved riding motorcycles and collecting antiques. She also loved children, working with children, and watching them grow from what she taught them. Christy is survived by her loving children, Travis Lindley and Erika (Josh) Lindley, both of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Dennis (Sandy) Brough, Jeff (D'Ann) Brough, and Greg Brough, all of Idaho Falls, ID; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to make donations to cover final expenses. Donations are accepted at Wood Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Christy 4/2/1952 - 12/1/2020Lindley
+1
News Trending Today
-
Sheriff's office makes arrests in $60,000 tool theft case
-
FOOTBALL: High Desert all-conference teams released
-
Ron Sayer, local businessman, dies at 86
-
BOYS SOCCER: All-Area Team
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Skyline girls rally for narrow win over Century
-
Denning, Lisa
-
Wiseman, Eric
-
Idaho Falls man sentenced to prison for rape of 13-year-old girl
-
BOYS SOCCER: All-Area Player of the Year: Frankie Garcia, Blackfoot
-
Driggs man posts bond after kidnapping, battery arrest