Lindsay Virginia Lindsay Virginia Lindsay passed away May 22 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born October 2, 1934 in Firth, Idaho to James LeRoy Butler and Sarah Helen Murphy. Virginia graduated from Firth High School, Idaho State University and Brigham Young University. In April of 1953 she and Lyle Lindsay were married in Lavaside. In 1976 they were sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple. A daughter, Kitty, and son, Charles, completed the family. Virginia's strong work ethic included building a home beginning with the felling of the trees. She worked at the RT French Company in Shelley and, after graduating from college taught at the Blackfoot Middle School, retiring in 1997. Teaching was one of the great loves of her life. Virginia was passionate about her yard and flower gardens. She never tired of their care and sought improvement continually. Her yard was the center of family activity in the summer. She even kept a little garden in her apartment window. She enjoyed reading and was a life- long learner. Virginia's grandchildren were a joyful part of her life. Several of them had the opportunity to spend summers in Idaho with Gram and Grandad. Untold numbers of trips to King's in Shelley, for absolute necessities, were always part of a visit. Camping, fishing and general exploring are skills passed on to her grandchildren. Virginia loved to travel and was always ready to go for a drive. She kept her eyes open to beauty everywhere in mountains, trees, rocks, artwork, dishes or her crystal collection. Virginia was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had a deep and abiding faith in and love for the Lord Jesus Christ. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Lindsay, her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her sister, BoDean Wootton, daughter, Kitty Lindsay (Atta Aarif), son Charles (Gail Lindsay), six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com