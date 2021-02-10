Donald Wayne Lindsey, age 75, of Rigby, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from complications following surgery. Don was born October 3, 1945 in Oakland, California a son to David Allen Lindsey and Louise Leola Stubblefield Lindsey. Don married LeiLani Brown in Palmdale California June 12, 1965. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Oakland LDS Temple. Don enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school. He served for eight years, and completed three deployments on aircraft carriers to the western Pacific in support of the Vietnam war. After serving in the Navy, Don was drawn to the semiconductor industry in San Jose, California where computer chip companies welcomed veterans who had received excellent training in electronics. He was soon recognized for his superior skills and problem-solving abilities. He worked for several of the leading computer chip makers before branching out to create his own business. During a career that spanned over 45 years, he engaged in research and business development with some of the industry's best-known scientist Don is survived by his wife LeiLani Lindsey, three daughters; Valeri (Mark) Parrish, Michelle (Chandler) Brown and Carrie (Jon) Francia, two sons; Jerry (Denise) Lindsey, and Ben Lindsey one sister Phyllis Ann (Barry) Lewis and one brother Stephen (Denise) Lindsey, twenty-three grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends, Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main Street, Rigby and again on Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow services at the Iona Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Donald 10/3/1945 - 2/6/2021Wayne Lindsey
+2
+2