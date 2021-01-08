Donna Jean Park Linger, 73, of Shelley, passed away January 6, 2021, at her home. Donna was born June 29, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Earl Park and Rene Wilson Park. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School. On August 14, 1965, she married Dwight A. Linger at York Grange in Idaho Falls. Donna and Dwight started their family in Idaho Falls, then later moved to Rigby for several years. They moved to Shelley, Idaho, and retired. Donna was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, drawing and crafts. Her main focus was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Dwight A. Linger of Shelley, ID; daughter, Cynthia Linger of Rigby, ID; daughter, Louise (Daniel) Barnes of Rigby, ID; sister, JoAnn (Kurt) Howard of Shelley, ID; sister, Judy Park of Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Carol Radford, sister, Diana Park, brother, Clifton Park, and a granddaughter, Amillya Barnes. Privat family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Donna 6/29/1947 - 1/6/2021Linger
