Karen Ann Hamblin Little, 83, died August 19, 2022. She was born to Joseph Cyril Hamblin and Annie Milne on February 13, 1939, in Saint George Utah. It took three months before she and her mother would be able to return to the Teton Valley because of the snow. Growing up, Karen loved playing baseball with her dad and brothers, playing volleyball, and riding her dads Ferris wheel. Sledding on the snow crust was one of her favorite winter activities. She attended Teton High School. There she met her high school sweetheart, David Vern Little at a dance. After that, they never missed a dance. They were married January 20, 1956, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 15, 1957. Her favorite past times was riding horses, huckleberrying, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She especially enjoyed family Father's Day campouts to Granite Hot Springs. Some of her beloved memories come from family Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings and family Easter egg hunts. As an adult, she loved going to and participating in the county fairs. She was an avid antique hunter. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by two sons and three daughters. Kevin (Deb) Little, Tamara (Kelly) Warnberg, Randy Little, Angela (Bruce) Moyer, Dena (Dirk) Richards. Two brothers. Earl Hamblin of Tetonia, Idaho and Paul Hamblin of Pocatello, Idaho. She has 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband David Vern Little. Her parents. Sisters Lorna West, Maurine Marcum, Reta Williams, Ruby Hamblin, Laree Cramer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will meet with friends and family that morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Karen 2/13/1939 - 8/19/2022Little