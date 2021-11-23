On Thursday, November 18, 2021, William Delbert "Bert" Lloyd, of Teton, Idaho, passed through the veil at the age of 54 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, surrounded by his family. Bert was born on August 18, 1967, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Max Martin Lloyd and Cynthia Sue Conklin Lloyd. He was raised and attended school in Oakley, Idaho, graduating from Oakley High School. Delbert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; and, shortly after high school, he served a two-year LDS mission in Santiago, Chile. He continued his education at Ricks College, earning an associates degree in horticulture. Horticulture was his calling. Bert worked for the City of Idaho Falls for more than twenty years while having his own horticulture business, Green Guard Lawn and Tree, on the side and then full time. The most important things to Bert were his faith and love for Jesus Christ, his family, his friends, horticulture, and fishing. He would drop everything to help someone; he lived a life to serve others. He loved being outdoors with his wife Laurie and his sons Hollis, Sam, Seth, Joe, and Kayleb. As the Priest Quorum Activities Adviser, he organized many activities, such as rafting and camping, for the young men's group. Everyone that met Bert, loved him. He was easy to talk to, extremely funny, and crazy smart; he always had a story or joke to tell. He was survived by his loving wife, Laurie; his children Hollis Max (Karli Jo) Lloyd, Samuel Martin Lloyd, Benjamin Seth Lloyd, Joseph Wyatt Lloyd, and Kayleb Sawyer Lloyd; his granddaughter (his pride and joy) Vera Marie Lloyd; his parents Max Martin and Cynthia Sue Lloyd; his siblings Kay (Traci) Lloyd; Tanya (Tony) Barela, Shelly (Bryan) Nielsen, Ben (Audra) Lloyd, Hillary Nelson, Sabrina Schenk, and Sarah (Vern) Jenkins; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Lloyd; niece, Maddison Paige Lloyd; uncles, Kay Lloyd and Mark Conklin; grandparents, Albert Conklin Jr, Florence Ellen Sawyer Conklin, Delbert John Lloyd, and Vera Martin Lloyd Erickson. Bert's wife and sons are asking that he be surrounded by the flowers and bright colors that he had such a passion for. There is a viewing on Friday, November 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 27 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ at Latter-Day Saints (Lincoln 1st Ward Chapel), 3700 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at the same church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27. Interment will follow at Basin Cemetery, Oakley, Idaho. Services are under the care of Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton, ID. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Delbert "Bert" 8/18/1967 - 11/18/2021Lloyd