JoAnne Lloyd passed away from stage 4 cancer at age 64 on October 5, 2019, in Broomfield, Colorado. JoAnne was born on August 8, 1955, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Clifford B and Thurza Martindale Lloyd, the youngest of 6 children. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973. She later attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. JoAnne worked as a dental assistant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, while staying with her sister Marilyn. JoAnne moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, with her parents in 1983. She began to work for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in 1984. JoAnne worked hard and held several positions in the court. She enjoyed traveling and visited many places in Mexico, Hawaii, and several places closer to home. JoAnne was also a loving caregiver for her mother, father, and sister during their illnesses. After being diagnosed with cancer herself in 2007, JoAnne retired and lived with her brother Clifford Phillip (Phil) Lloyd and his wife Sue. She spent much time helping with their health problems. In 2013, after the passing of her brother Phil, JoAnne came to live with her brother Alan and sister-in-law Sylvia in Colorado. JoAnne enjoyed her little nieces and nephews. JoAnne is survived by her brother Alan (Sylvia), 6 nephews and 2 nieces, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Lloyd, Stella Lloyd, and Marilyn Lloyd Adams; brother, Clifford Phillip Lloyd; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Sue Johnson Lloyd. Funeral services for JoAnne were held in Broomfield, Colorado. She was buried in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. JoAnne 8/8/1955 - 10/5/2019Lloyd