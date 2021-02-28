John M. LoBuono, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 4, 2021, at his home. John was born May 1, 1952, in Santa Monica, California, to John Anthony LoBuono and Mary Virginia Nichol LoBuono. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and graduated in 1970 from Lindbergh High School. John spent his summers growing up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin on Tomahawk Lake. He formed a lifelong love of the Greater Yellowstone area, especially the wilderness areas and wildlife. He enjoyed football, hiking, boating, backpacking, skiing, fishing and sharing these experiences with his family and friends. John served in the United States Navy as an Intelligence Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class. He spent 4 years active duty overseas - Viet Nam, Com 7th Fleet Japan and the Asian Theatre. He received an honorable discharge in 1979. John graduated Cum Laude in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree from the University of Idaho, Moscow. He then went on to obtain his Master of Business degree in 1986, also from the University of Idaho, Moscow. John worked with the Greater Moscow, ID and the Greater Pocatello, ID Chambers of Commerce. John went on to establish the advertising firm of LoBuono and Associates/Eagle Rock Productions. John was also a part time Real Estate Agent at Century 21, in Idaho Falls. John was a member of Rotary International in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. He was a Board Member of the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Commission. He was also a Board Member of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. John is survived by his sister, Mary Bryden (John) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and brothers, George LoBuono (Maria) of Davis, CA and Robert LoBuono of Neun Kirchen, Germany; step children, Jennifer Pettingill and Wesley Stone; neices, Emily, Celia and Caroline; nephews, Ross, Adrian, Elias and Pasqual. John also leaves behind lifelong friends, Ron and Jeanne Dorr of Windsor, CO, Frank and Jennifer Nuding of Pocatello, ID and many others. John's dog, Tucker, and cat, Sylvester are being lovingly cared for by Randy Stone and Lori LoBuono. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary V. Nichol LoBuono; father, John LoBuono; and his brother, Mathew LoBuono. There will be a Celebration of Life for John on Wednesday, March 10th at the Firehouse Grill in Idaho Falls from 4pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Snake River Animal Shelter, 3000 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls, ID 83402 www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org John 5/1/1952 - 1/4/2021Mark LoBuono
+1