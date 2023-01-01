Darald Earl Lockes, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 30, 2022, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Eden Hospice. Darald was born September 30, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Lockes and Martha Eva Johnson Lockes. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On December 31, 1953, he married Esther Bernice Croft in Rigby, Idaho. Darald and Bernice made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darald owned and operated Con's Body Shop and later Darald & Dan's Collision Repair. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, bowling, woodworking, his horses, guns, muzzle loading, and Mountain Man Rendezvous. Darald is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bernice Lockes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Vicki (Todd) Beattie of Ammon, ID, Connie Furniss of Ammon, ID, Cindy (Ryan) Laird of Idaho Falls, ID, Lorie (Carl) Reis of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Leah (Tony) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha Lockes; brother, Bud Lockes; sisters, Virginia Hill, Evalyn Priest, and Norma Gean Bielby; granddaughter, Katie Ann Long; and great-grandson, Keegan Todd Beattie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Day Foundation at www.samdayfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darald 9/30/1934 - 12/30/2022Earl Lockes
