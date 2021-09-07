Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lael Vaudis Lofgran, 83, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Saturday, September 04, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 22, 1938 in Provo, Utah, the daughter of Darius Salem Clement and Ina Larsen Clement. She attended schools in Eureka, Utah and graduated from Tintic High School. On October 13, 1956, Lael married Vernon Albert Lofgran in Eureka, Utah. On July 6, 1963 they solemnized their marriage in the Manti Temple. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lael had opportunity to serve as a Primary Teacher, as a Cub Scout Leader, a Young Women's President and as a teacher in the Young Women's organization. She served twice as a counselor in the Relief Society and served three missions in the family history center. She is survived by her daughters; Mary Ann (Ray) Henderson of Mesa, Arizona, Nancy (Jeff) Andersen of Rigby, Idaho, Bonnie (Mark) Olson of Tucson, Arizona. Her son's; Michael (Christy) Lofgran of Salt Lake City, Utah and Allen (Jayna) Lofgran of Anabella, Utah. A brother, Dee (Margie) Clement of Santaquin, Utah, 15 grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren. She truly enjoyed being a grandmother. She was preceded in death by Vernon, her husband. Her parents, and a sister Bonnie. She is also preceded by a great grandchild. A visitation with the family will be held Friday, September 10th, 2021, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah 84655, at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lael 8/22/1938 - 9/4/2021Lofgran