Bernadette Lohse died peacefully on October 26, 2020 due to complications from colon cancer. "I arrived in Idaho Falls through the birth canal", Bernadette wrote in a story of her childhood. She sweetly reminisced that her values were solidified while "lying in the grass and looking up at the stars". Born to Mary and August Steinke on July 30, 1933, Bernadette Joan Steinke spent most of her childhood on the family 80-acre farm near Beeches Corner. Sitting along ditches, making stick horses out of willows, and climbing the crabapple tree to perch in private wonder were the foundations of her connection with nature. Bernadette loved music, played the organ in church, and listened to the Metropolitan Opera radio broadcast on Saturdays. She delighted in theatre and secretly wanted to be a showgirl. In her mid-teens, with her sister Marie, Bernadette was sent off to St. Mary's of the Wasatch where she thrived academically, partook in basketball, theatre, and student government. Despite getting into a bit of trouble here and there, she always swore that the nuns of the Wasatch saved her life. As a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bernadette met her husband George Lohse at a young adult function. Married in August of 1955, they became lifelong lovers, companions, and the best of friends. With no intent to have a large family, she and George popped out seven children in 14 years. Bernadette ran an organized ship and taught her children to be helpful, self-sufficient, and independent thinkers. She loved her children as any mother would and delighted in those relationships until her passing. Children led to grandchildren, her pride and comfort for 30 years. One grandson, Sam, will forever remember her telling him, "Spread sunshine, Sam, spread sunshine". To each grandchild, she stressed, "Be in charge of your celebrations". Getting out on the land and gathering with family friends were her two top priorities. Her enjoyment of nature - fishing, camping, hiking, gardening, birding - lives on in her family today. Never without multitudes of friends, "Bernie" took time for golf and bridge and girlfriends. She surrounded herself with strong women and her ties with women of just about any age became one of her legacies and she knew how to walk-the-walk with friends. Additionally, Bernadette was an active supporter of the IF Art Guild as well as theatre, dance, and music productions. She participated in Habitat for Humanities and Elderhostels and attended varieties of outdoor spiritual retreats. She visited nursing homes, brought communion to the sick, and visited old people in her community, sometimes with a kid or two in hand, listening, singing, and sharing time. To Bernadette, everyone needed to belong. After George's retirement, Bernadette, at the age of 50, went back to college to become an LPN and worked the next 5 years in a psychiatric hospital helping rehab alcohol and drug addicts. Upon her retirement, she and George spent years seeing the country and world, reflecting at the OR beach, understanding Yellowstone at its depth, meeting old friends in beautiful places, watching the birds, building a contemplative garden, and celebrating life. In 2008, they moved to Portland, OR where they lived with their youngest daughter Jennifer and family, who for 12 years selflessly and tenderly cared for and spoiled both of them. Bernadette's Portland community included friends of every age and background. St. Andrew Catholic Church and its community nurtured her activism for human rights and social justice. Bernadette read incessantly, sometimes up to 6 hours a day on her iPad alone, searching wisdom from the great spiritual minds. She savored a good old-fashioned book, too, and she read the newspaper front to back. She was a hip 87-year-old participating in online meetings with her North Star Village poetry group. Bernadette could contribute to any conversation. The last of that Steinke offspring, Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband and parents as well as siblings: Florence, Leonard, E.J., Henrietta, Lloyd "Jimmy" August, Mary, Joe, and Marie. She will be forever loved by her children: Jim (Carolyn), Ed, Tim, Kathryn (Frank), Paul (Maarja), Joanie (Steve), and Jennifer, and by her grandchildren: Chris, Cody, Matthew, James, Sarah, Rebecca, Mariah, Sam, Jonny, Max, Jessica, and Allie. As Mother, Grandma, Aunt, Friend, Cousin, Brave-Bear, Pseudo-Mom, Confidant, Encourager-of-All, her void will run deep. The family will gather for an intimate blessing of the ashes during Thanksgiving. To learn about an online service offered that same weekend, please email bbeargel@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mary's Pence, www.maryspence.org, or St. Andrew Catholic Church Sanctuary Program, 806 NE Alberta Ave, Portland, OR 97211. Bernadette 7/30/1933 - 10/26/2020Joan Lohse