Brent Evan Long, 83, of Shelley returned to heaven February 26, 2023 at Parkwood Meadows in Idaho Falls. Brent was born to Evan Virgin Long and Gwen Bowman in Rexburg, Idaho. He grew up in Inkom and graduated from Pocatello High School and joined the National Guard. He married Shirlene Fay Marler on May 29, 1958 I Pocatello, Idaho. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Navy and started their lives in Pearl Harbor for five years where he learned his love for photography, scuba diving, and family. Kip Deverl and Kimberly Louise where born and Navy life moved them to Pensacola, Florida and Washington D.C. where Katherine Lorrain was born and soon after the family moved to Japan where Kenneth Ray was the last addition. The family returned back to Virginia beach where brent finished 23 years of service in the Navy. They then made their final move back to Shelley, Idaho where he lived for 35 plus years, exploring new things and raising family. Even after his years in the military and travels around the world, Brent went to work doing various jobs in Snap on tools, OK Trailers, managing several restaurants and camera shops and a short period as a reserve police officer and Boy Scout Leader. He took a short time off to help raise three families of grandchildren. He soon went back to new things and started driving school bus then tour buses across the country and soon became a driving instructor. Brent was a man with many talents and passions. He had a love for photography, scuba diving, anything to do with outdoors. He loved model planes and trains. He loved animals and birds and raised a lot through the years. He once had a Mongoose and always had a fish tank. He loved to ride his motorcycle but loved his wife and family the most. He is survived by his two siblings, Dennis Long of West Jordan, Utah and Joyce Meyers of Pocatello; children, Kimberly (Willard) Hansen of Wapello; Katherine Layman of Portland, Oregon; Kenneth (Jennifer) Long of Firth; 16 grandchildren11 great grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 58 years, Shirlene son, Kip Deberl, his beloved dog, Daisy and many friends along the way. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Woodville First Ward Chapel, 1555 N 700 E in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. till 10:45 A.M. at the church. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello with military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxdeJYiOmVl1nbTpUH7nogg/videos Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Brent 8/14/1939 - 2/26/2023Long
