Evadean Forsgren Long of Iona, Idaho, passed away October 4, 2021. She was 92 and beautiful as ever. Evadean was born December 13, 1928, to Glen and Alta Berry Forsgren in Bothwell, Utah. She spent time during her childhood in Utah with her uncle Pug and aunt Maggie Forsgren and in Rexburg with grandparents Arthur and Retta Berry. She graduated from Madison High School in 1947. She was a member of the school Pepper Club and talked often about her good times as a teen working at Evans Ice Cream Shop. Evadean married Cliff Long on June 4, 1947, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Ashton briefly, but moved to Idaho Falls in 1954, and soon thereafter to their yellow house in Iona, where they raised five children. The two were quite the team; while Cliff ran various businesses and served as longtime Bonneville County commissioner, Evadean kept things running at home. She was the number-one supporter of her children and her husband, and she provided everything they needed and then some. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a Bonneville Joint School District 93 aide for 21 years, and some of her most rewarding experiences came from nurturing children who needed it most. One of her great joys in life was found in her friends. She especially cherished her Our Day Out/Old Dames Out group that met regularly for lunch and a good visit. Because she did not have sisters, these women filled that role, and she often told her grandchildren that developing rich friendships was time well spent. Evadean was a loving grandmother and made a point to stay current on the lives of her grandchildren. She was never too busy for a visit and always sent cards signed, "Love, G'ma Long". To her great-grandchildren, she was "Silly Grandma". Anyone needing a quick pick-me-up was sure to get one from her big hugs and three hand squeezes for "I love you". Evadean set a lasting example of unconditional love, friendship, loyalty, hard work, and sass. She loved flowers, perfectly manicured nails, the holidays, and a good laugh. She was classy, clever, and everything a good woman should be. Survivors include her daughter Sherry (Bill) Young of Orem, Utah; sons Scott Long, Mike (Janet) Long, and Daren Long of Iona; daughter-in-law Janice (Elias) Williams of Challis, Idaho; brothers Sherrel Forsgren of Pocatello and Dwight Hill of Orem, Utah; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Cliff, her son Steve, grandchildren Sam and Katie, and a whole gaggle of girlfriends just waiting for a game of pinochle. We hope she's playing it with them and Cliff now. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Iona building, 5169 Denning Avenue, with Bishop Ryan Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S Ammon) and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church Saturday. Burial will be at the Iona Cemetery. Many thanks to Fairwinds Sand Creek and Hospice of Eastern Idaho for their loving care in her final weeks. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Evadean 12/13/1928 - 10/4/2021Forsgren Long
