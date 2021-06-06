Joseph Long Long Joseph Richard Long, 79, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home in Blackfoot. Joseph was born October 23, 1941 in Lima, Ohio to Glenn and Gertrude Guthrie Long. When Joe was young, his family moved from Ohio to Idaho, first living in Kuna, then moved to Firth. Joe attended from Firth High School and was captain of the football team. He graduated with the class of 1960. When Joe was just 16, he met his future wife, Linda Kay Jenkins, at the Cathay Cafe, where Linda was working. After dating for 3 years, the couple married in Orpha and Faye Kelley's Blackfoot backyard on July 15, 1961. Joe worked for years as an independent fertilizer/weed killer here and in the Teton Basin. He drove truck for Richardson Oil and also at the landfill and transfer station. He was a jack of all trades and loved helping others. He was great at small engine repair, mostly repairing lawn mowers. He was baptized as a Jehovah Witness in 1960. Sharing the Bible truth with others was one of his greatest joys in life. Joe is survived by his children, Nancy (Brian) Bates, Kathy (Scott) Lawhon and Tammy Long, all of Blackfoot; siblings Bill Long of Boise, Julie Long of Boise, Tina Huebner of Denver CO and Winnette (Glenn) Breneman of Elizabeth CO; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Gertrude Long; sisters Delores Kolsky and Shirley Harrison; and brothers Glenn Long and Robert Long. The family would like to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and help during these last few months. Memorial services will be broadcast via Zoom on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The time and the Zoom link will be announced by family and this obituary will be updated with the information at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave condolences for Joe's family.
