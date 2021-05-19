Glen Reed Longhurst, 77, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 12, 2021 after a heroic fight against severe pneumonia secondary to COVID-19. Glen-as he was known professionally, Reed-as he was known by family and friends, blessed the lives of many, near and far. With a mind and heart as towering as his stature, he built a legacy of wisdom, love, and service. Please view the full obituary at http://www.sumortuary.com/. Services are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Glen 10/6/1943 - 5/12/2021Reed Longhurst