Randy Burdett Lords, 74, of Ammon, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Randy was born on March 21, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Burdett Lords and Clara Jolley Lords. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1965. He went on to Ricks College with a scholarship from track and football. He continued his education at Cerritos College in California. After graduation, he joined the United States Army for a short time before he was medically discharged. On September 7, 1968, he married his sweetheart, Dauphne Jeanne Hinman, in the Los Angeles Temple. To this union, 4 sons were born: Randy, Eric. Bryan, and Jason. He worked for Hughes Production in California and OK Trailer. After he brought his family to Idaho Falls to live, he went to work with his father at Lords Auto Supply for 25 years. For the last 30 years he has worked for the City of Idaho Falls. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission in Los Angeles. He served in many callings such as Bishop, High Council, as a youth coach and youth advisor, and in the Temple for several years. Randy enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling with his family, going to many beaches to collect seashells, he loved all kinds of music and movies especially westerns. No one was ever a stranger to Randy, he loved everyone but especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dauphne Lords of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his sons: Randy (Kristen) Lords of Rexburg, Idaho, Eric Lords of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Bryan (Amber) Lords of Rigby, Idaho, and Jason (Brooke) Lords of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his brothers: Craig (Kathy) Lords of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Deric (Debby) Lords of Carlsbad, California; his sister, Sheila (Kevin) Searle of Rigby, Idaho; 22 grandchildren and 8.5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson, Tyson Lords. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Ammon 2nd Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, with Bishop Paul Lounsbury officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Randy 3/21/1947 - 5/12/2021Burdett Lords
