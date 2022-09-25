After fighting with all he had, Richard Michael Lords, 71 Years old, passed away peacefully September 11, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his friends and family by his side. Mike was born on September 7, 1951, in Rigby, Idaho, to Richard and LaDean Lords. Mike loved his family, friends, and dog more than anything. Mike leaves behind a highly dysfunctional, borderline crazy, family that he was always so very proud of. Mike is survived by his baby sister Chris Davey (Merlin), his five children Rick Lords (Amy), Jeremy Lords, Keri Taddie (Sasha), Megan Lords (Brady), Leslie Lords (Dom) and 13 Grandchildren (Dylan, Jayce, Riley, Zoe, Bee, Kelly, Emma, Sophia, Luciana, Jozalynn, Violet, Abbygail and Theodore). He would brag to anyone around that Brian and Greg were his sons and Cortney was his daughter - and we'd all agree. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Randy. We will always remember the happy moments and the family traditions that kept us all connected. We'll never see a trash can Mike didn't want to kick across a campground, a Disney song that doesn't remind us of our many family vacations to The Happiest Place on Earth, a demolition derby he didn't want to watch with a Tiger Ear in-hand, a store display that "dad couldn't have built better" or wake up to a Christmas that doesn't remind us of his prime rib. Mike passed along an intense sarcasm and dark sense of humor that has made it so much easier for us to find our way in this crazy world. The family will meet with friends for Mike's farewell from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022. Both visitations will be at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. His immediate family will then lay him to rest with a Graveside Service at 1:00 pm at Norton Cemetery (1700 State St, McCammon, ID). Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 9/7/1951 - 9/11/2022Michael Lords
