Tim Duane Lords, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of loving family and Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Tim was born April 30, 1933, in Osgood, Idaho, to Hansen "Henry" Ira Lords and Liddy Leava Shelton Lords. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts, Idaho. He graduated from Rigby High School. On August 15, 1958, he married Donna Iola Brown in Garfield, Idaho. Tim and Donna made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their family. Tim worked in the farm manufacturing industry. He worked for Thiokol, Logan Farm Equipment, and Hostess Wonder Bread. Tim had many hobbies. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time gardening and yard work. He also loved camping and woodworking. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Donna Lords of Idaho Falls, ID; children Bonnie Chaffin of Boise, ID, Dennis (Nedra) Lords of Idaho Falls, ID, Barbara Ahrens of Boise, ID, and Darrin (Viktoria) Lords of Idaho Falls, ID; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Ashley Lords, and 10 brothers and sisters. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon, Ammon, Idaho. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and United States Navy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Tim 4/30/1933 - 10/10/2022Duane Lords
