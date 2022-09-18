ELIZABETH JANE (McConnell) LORENZ Born August 5, 1947 to Betty Lou and Virgil (Mac) McConnell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Died September 2, 2022 at home in Tumwater, Washington A consummate “Boomer”, Liz attended 5 different schools during her six elementary years. Liz had fond memories of “Spud Vacation” picking potatoes for a whopping penny per 100 weight ultimately earning enough to buy her new red winter coat. With her smile, she remembered an active childhood including riding bicycles, girl scouts to babysitting. As a teenager she was a Lifeguard, a swimming instructor, and involved with Job’s Daughters, serving a term as Honored Queen of her Bethel. Liz was a 1965 graduate of Idaho Falls High School and a 1969 graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in History, a minor in English, and her teaching certificate. While at U Idaho, she met the guy who would become her husband – sort of a “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” - as the dorm she lived in had no kitchen and the ladies were parceled out to male dorms with dining facilities. She married Charles (Chuck) Lorenz on September 6, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Marriage took her from the dry of southeastern Idaho to the rain forests of the Olympic Peninsula. While there she taught at Forks High School (pre-Vampire days). Family moves took them to Omak where she taught in a four-room K-8 school, and finally to Tumwater. She continued to teach until starting a family. She remained active in public education, volunteering for elementary school reading programs, and school district committees. Growing up in the shadow of the Grand Tetons, having visited Yellowstone National Park for the first time at two-weeks of age, visiting state and national parks was part of her life. Liz developed a love for the Pacific Ocean beaches, and their beauty in all seasons. No trip to the Olympic Peninsula beaches, her favorites Kalaloch or Westport, was complete without some kite flying. With her boys Liz was a Home Room Mom, a PTO Treasurer, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and one of the first Tiger Cub Den Moms. In the community she volunteered at the Thurston County Food Bank, served as a Judge for elections, was in volved with the Tumwater Historical Society, serving as Treasurer for several years, and served on the Group Health Cooperative local clinic committee where she was instrumental in securing funding for wellness planning. Predeceased by her parents, Liz is survived by her spouse of 53 years, Chuck, and her three sons: Jon (Michele) of Connecticut, Michael (Brandi) of Tumwater, and Peter (Amanda) of Minnesota, along with five grandchildren, Evan (of CT), Abigail and Brianna, Pearce and Mackenzie (of MN), and her siblings, Robert McConnell of Colorado, Joanne Schwartz of Colorado, and Linda Merrell of Wyoming. At her request, there will be no services. Donations may be made to Camp Ta-Man-A-Wis through the Silver Sage Council, Girls Scouts of America, or to your local Food Bank. Elizabeth Lorenz