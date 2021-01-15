Clyde Lott Edwin Lott Clyde Edwin Lott, age 72, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at his son's home in Verrado, Arizona,after a courageous battle with cancer. Clyde was born on August 19, 1948 in Tremonton, Utah to Peter "Ted"Edwin and Ella Mae Williams Lott. His family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in his younger years and he had manyfond memories there. He graduated from Blackfoot High School and attended Brigham Young University. This is where he met and fell in love with Julia Dawn Tryon. They were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 9, 1971. She meant everything to him and he was so grateful for having almost 50 years together. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the West German Mission. He loved the German people and sought out any opportunity to share his experiences of his time there. He faithfully served in many capacities in the church throughout his life. Clyde worked in the lumber and door industry for many years. He was proud to be known as "The Lumber Man". He also loved his post-retirement job of driving the bus for Brookdale Assisted Living. He had a gift for making people feel happy and loved. He is preceded in death by his father Peter "Ted", mother Ella Mae, sister Sherrie and brother Allen. Clyde is survived and loved by his wife, Julia Dawn and his six children: Stuart (Lynette) Lott of Indianapolis, Indiana; Dallan (Mandee) Lott of Verrado, Arizona; Susan (Jeff) Tenney of Gilbert, Arizona; Stephanie (Scott) Bainbridge of Murray, Utah; Janeil (Josh Eames) Lott of Sparwood, British Columbia; Nathan (Kim) Lott of Indianapolis, Indiana; and 18 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Kevin (Sally) Lott of Corvallis, Montana and his sisters Julie (Randy) Rosencrantz of Layton, Utah and Cindy (Jamie Henderson) Hopper of Atlanta, Georgia. The most important things to Clyde were his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Anyone who knew Clyde will remember his concern for others and his happy nature which earned him the nickname of "Mr. Smiley". He truly left people better than he found them. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 16, 2021, at 3 pm, in Mesa, Arizona. If you would like to watch the service, contact a family member for the zoom link.