Eldon Dean Lott, 72, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, due to a stroke. He was born in Rigby, Idaho, on December 21, 1948, to Ira (Ike) and Rhea (Warren) Lott. He was the second of four children. He was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. Shortly after returning home he married his sweetheart Jeanette Milburn on August 28, 1970. Last summer they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He retired from Idahoan Foods after working there for over 45 years. Eldon enjoyed retirement and spent most of his time working on and restoring cars, especially his beloved GTO. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; two children, Traci (Joshua) Brazil and Brandon (Janna) Lott; five grandchildren, Andraia, Joseph, Anthony, Jasmine and Kyler; two sisters, June (Richard) Sheppard and Irene (Michael) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers. He will be missed more than he could ever imagine. A private memorial is planned. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eldon 12/21/1948 - 1/2/2021Lott
