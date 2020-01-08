Funeral services were held for Jennifer Lyndsey (Lott) Gronewold, 37, at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Glenrock, Wyoming, with Bishop Mahonri Williams presiding. Interment was in the Gronewold Family Cemetery near Glenrock. A visitation was held at the church on Monday from 10:15 A.M to 10:45 A.M. Jennifer died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Glenrock. Jennifer was born August 2, 1982, to Jeff and Jodi in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She grew up in Shelley and Firth, Idaho. She graduated from Independence High School in Blackfoot, Idaho. She moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 2001, where she met the love of her life, Doug Gronewold. They were married November 5, 2004. This union was blessed with three children, Kole, Kiara, and Katana. They made their home in Glenrock. Jen loved her family, her animals, life, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and her big truck. She is survived by her husband, Doug; her children, Kole, Kiara, and Katana; her parents, Jodi (Brett) Webster and Jeff (Annette) Lott; siblings, Micheal (Crystal), Josh, Lacie, J.J. Lott, and Chris and James Webster. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Peterson as well as her sister, Camie Rae Lott. A memorial fund has been established on Facebook, go to Jenns Fundraiser to get the details for a contribution gift. The Gorman Funeral Homes Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com. Jennifer 8/2/1982 - 12/31/2019Lyndsey (Lott) Gronewold