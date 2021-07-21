John "Jack" Taylor Lott Jr., 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 19, 2021, at The Gables Assisted Living Center of Idaho Falls. Jack was born September 20, 1925, in Idaho Falls, ID, to John Taylor Lott and Mary Hawkins Lott. He grew up and attended school in Ucon, Idaho and graduated from Ucon High School. Jack served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific between 1943 and 1946. He served in the Solomon Islands aboard an LCT. On March 30, 1949, he married Kathleen Stanger in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jack and Kathleen made their home and raised their family in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jack was a good farmer who took pride in his crops and also raised cattle. Jack owned and operated Staley Springs Lodge on Henry's Lake from 1959 to 1965 where he gained a love for fishing. After he sold the lodge he purchased a cattle ranch on Timber Creek near Henry's Lake. He became friends and business partners with a few Hollywood stars who he had met when he owned Staley Springs Lodge and ran cattle with them on the Ranch. Later he sold the cattle ranch and then owned several farms in the Iona and Ucon areas. During this time he also worked for Valley Bank as their agricultural field man. After he retired from farming, he spent his summers in Idaho and winters in Utah and Arizona, golfing and enjoying life. He loved living in Idaho, trying to predict how farmers would be affected by the weather and economic events. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served a mission in Northern California. He enjoyed gardening, golfing and fishing. Jack is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Ann (Raymond) Noble of Idaho Falls, ID; son, John Taylor (Lisabeth) Lott III of Iona, ID; daughter, Kathy Sue Stewart of Colville, WA; brother, Spencer (Marietta) Lott of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Carolyn Haungs of Idaho Falls, ID; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Taylor and Mary Lott; wife, Kathleen Lott; daughter, Lori Lott; and son, David Lott. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Mountain View Ward, 1450 Mountain View Lane in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Alan Harrison officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. John "Jack" 9/20/1925 - 7/19/2021Taylor Lott Jr.
