Lucy Quinn Lott, the infant daughter of Tyler and McKenzie Lott, passed away on March 27, 2023, at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Although sweet Lucy was only here for a short time, she touched the hearts of so many and was so very loved. We are heartbroken to not have her with us, but we know that she is in the loving arms of our Savior and that we will be reunited again someday. Until that time she will watch over her mommy and daddy from Heaven. Lucy is survived by her loving parents, Tyler and McKenzie Lott of Idaho Falls; her grandparents, Andrew and Terri Porter and Kent and Ingrid Lott of Idaho Falls; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Mountain View Hospital for the love and kindness shown to them during this most difficult time. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Cottages Ward Building, 2200 Stafford Drive in Idaho Falls. Services will be broadcasted live thru facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. The interment will be at the Iona Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Lucy 3/27/2023 - 3/27/2023Quinn Lott
