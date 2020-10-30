Lott Richard Hugh Lott Richard "Hugh" Lott, 101 left this world peacefully on the morning of October 26, 2020 in Blackfoot, Idaho surrounded by loved ones. Hugh was born on March 4, 1919 in Huntington, UT to Ira Lott and Jennie Norwood Lott. He was the oldest of 8 Children. He grew up in Little Lost River, Big Lost River, Mackay. He moved to Riverside, Idaho in the late 20's and to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1933 where he resided until his passing. He married Frances Paxton on May 31, 1941 in Blackfoot, Idaho where they raised their 4 children, Sharon, Calvin, Nancy and Claudia. He was in the Army and was stationed in Italy during World War II, at this time he had to leave his wife and 2 children at home to fight for our country. He worked most of his life as a Purchaser for Idaho Potato Packers and retired in 1982. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an active member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles. In his free time, he enjoyed breeding dogs, hunting and fishing with his son in laws and grandkids. He found his love of Horse Racing in the late 70's early 80's. He chose to raise enough race horses to have one named after each of his grandkids. His yard was always immaculate in which we all enjoyed during family gatherings. You could always find him either at the race track or at a sporting event of his children and grandchildren, sometimes he was the loudest fan in the crowd. He is survived by his loving wife of 79 years, Frances Lott; children, Sharon Shipley of Idaho Falls, Nancy Thomas of Blackfoot and Claudia Betz of Blackfoot; a brother, Fred Lott of Roseburg, Oregon; and a sister, LaJuan (Richard) Wershey of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Rob Betz of Boise, Terra Saxton (Betz) of Blackfoot, Andrea Chamberlain (Shipley) of Idaho Falls, Trevor Burroughs of Blackfoot, Stacy Thomas of Twin Falls, Kevin Lott of Roseburg Oregon and Traci (Rick) Sullivan (Lott) of Boise Idaho. 18 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great Great Grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-Calvin Lott, Siblings- Rita, Clive, Grace, Jack and Frank, 3 Grandchildren- Kerwin Shipley, Jeff Burroughs and Kerri Spraktes (Burroughs), a great grandchild- Cedric Shipley-Molina. A Graveside Service will be held in his honor at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family would like to give a special thanks to The Gables Assisted Living in Blackfoot for taking such great care and the love that was shown to Hugh for the last 4 years. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.