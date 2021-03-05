Vernon Lamar Lott Sr., 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. He was born on June 8th, 1936 in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital to LeRoy Franklin Lott and Lillian Lester Bills. Vernon was the 5th of 9 children, 6 boys and 3 girls. He attended Bonneville High School and excelled in athletics, primarily in basketball. Vernon served in the Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His mission service had a lasting impression on him throughout his life. Upon his return, Vernon played basketball for Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. After a short time in the National Guard, he met and married Norma Jean Johnson in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 25th, 1960. Together they raised 7 sons. Vernon found joy in working hard; trucking was his biggest passion, along with farming, and owning and operating Holiday Motor Coach for 20 years. He loved life, people, and was very generous. He would give you the shirt off his back and his last dollar. He is survived by his eternal companion, Norma. His seven sons; JR (Jill), Jeff (Annette), Jim (Dez), Brad (Dina), Kevin (Michele), Jon (Jill), Brian (Jasmine), 11 grandsons, 15 granddaughters, and 11 great grandchildren. Vernon was proceeded in death by his parents, three brothers, a sister, and two granddaughters. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 8th at 11:00 am at the Shelley 1st ward building, 184 N Park Ave in Shelley, Idaho. The family will visit with friends on Sunday, March 7th from 5:00 till 7:00 PM at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak in Shelley, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a viewing prior to the funeral on Monday. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Vernon 6/8/1936 - 3/2/2021Lamar Lott