Jesse Maria Lovato, 49, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 19, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Jesse was born September 20, 1971, in Littlefield, Texas to Tomas and Abelina Lovato. He grew up in Littlefield and graduated from Plainview High School. At 19 years old, he relocated to Idaho Falls and began working at JB's restaurant where he met his future wife, Patty Lee Wilcox. After they married, they were blessed with six children: Kelsi, April, Joseph, Cory, Quinton, and Jesse Jr. He went on to work at Rocky Mountain Toyota and later transitioned to The Smith Group where he spent the next 20 years. Jesse and Patty were together for nearly 30 years at the time of his passing. Jesse was a member of the Catholic community in Idaho Falls. He loved watching Nascar racing or his Cowboys play. He also was an excellent cook and enjoyed getting inspiration from the Food Channel. He also liked to garden, listen to music, read, and complete crossword puzzles. Most of all, he loved his family; they were his greatest joy. Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Patty; daughters, Kelsi (Marcus) Merrill of Idaho Falls, ID, and April (Steven Carhart) Birch of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Joseph Candelaria of Durango, CO, Cory Lovato of Boise, ID, Quinton (Madi) Lovato of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jesse (Kristen) Lovato, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Bino (Sherrie Rodriguez) Lovato of Littlefield, TX, Hoss (Margaret) Lovato of Littlefield, TX, Andrea Lovato of Lubbock, TX, Thomas (Ahja) Lovato of Idaho Falls, ID, Maricela DelaFuente of Littlefield, TX; Orlando (Mica Shipley) Lovato of Littlefield, TX, Cruzito (Gabby Madera) Lovato of Littlefield, TX; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his aunt and uncle, Maria and Miguel Silvas. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Road). A visitation will follow until 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jesse 9/20/1971 - 12/19/2020Lovato
+1