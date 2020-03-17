Nellie Louise Good Love passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home. Nellie was born on December 3, 1924, in Rigby, Idaho a daughter of Nimrod and Ellen Chatburn Good. She was raised and went to school at Rigby High School, she continued her education at Albion State Normal School to become a grade school teacher which she pursued that career for many years. Nellie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which she attended every Sunday without fail. Nellie married John H. Love Jr. on March 1, 1944. They adopted 4 children, Joseph J. Love, Irene Love, Danny Love, and Shane Love. She had 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Nellie was loved by all who came to know her. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Nellie 12/3/1924 - 3/15/2020Louise Love
+1