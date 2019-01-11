Gary LeRoy Lovell, beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa passed away from an aggressive cancer on January 9, 2019. He was surrounded by his family. As a farm boy growing up with seven siblings in Ririe, Gary developed the adventurous spirit, grit and work ethic that defined his life. He attended Ricks College and the University of Utah where he met the love of his life, Carolee Woodbury. They enjoyed their first years of marriage living off garden green beans and studying in the library together while finishing nursing school (Carolee) and medical school. They treasured the four years they lived in Michigan during Gary's medical residency before moving to Rexburg 36 years ago. Gary and Carolee have six children: Nathan Lovell, Tim (Sharla) Lovell, Elaine (Warren) Lake, Jeniel (Jason) Jacobs, Kristi (Diego) de Oliveira, Amberlee (Mitch) Peterson and also 15 grandchildren. Gary was a champion of innovation and frugality. He was the first obstetrician-gynecologist to remain in the Rexburg area. In 35 years he delivered approximately 4,000 babies - literally touching thousands of lives. He founded Targhee Women's Clinic in 1982 and Seasons Women's Center in 2010. He invented and patented a device for more efficient surgery and pioneered in-office procedures to make healthcare more affordable for patients. He loved the challenge of his work and his association with professionals and patients. While he battled lymphoma cancer in 1984, Gary and Carolee prioritized creating a strong family life outside of work. They wanted their children to work hard and worked with them in the garden, yard and his office building. He loved taking his family on adventures: trips to Finland, Lake Powell, the family ranch, beautiful hikes and a little-too-exciting float trips down the Snake River. He loved singing and storytelling with his family. He had a generous heart and worked to improve the community. Through the years, 32 people besides his children (plus dozens of folk dance festival dancers) lived in his home. Most winter mornings found him snow blowing neighbors' driveways. As a tireless scout master, he had run-ins with bears, rafted the Snake, hiked the Tetons, tied hundreds of knots, constructed zip lines, a climbing wall and monkey bridges. He was awarded the Silver Beaver in 2001. He loved reading, particularly history and medical journals. His family and friends admired his knack for: nailing a punch line, poetry, song-writing, photography, playing the "lip" trumpet, gardening, inventing gadgets, talking like a duck, hiking, skiing, dutch-oven cooking, playing basketball, and having an impressive memory for family history. He loved to surprise his wife with handpicked bouquets from his yard. Service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints defined his life. As a young missionary in Munich, he fell in love with Germany. He served as bishop, in bishoprics, with the young men, and in the stake. Most recently he served with his wife as the Area Medical Advisor, based in the Missouri, Independence Mission. He said it was the best 15 months of their lives. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Amber Lovell, Father-in-law Walter Woodbury, sister Alice, sister-in-law Carolyn Lovell and grandson Isaac Lovell. His death is mourned by his wife, children and his siblings: Robert Lovell, LaRae Cook, Deon Larsen, Kreed Lovell, Lynn Lovell, Ron Lovell and Theron Lovell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 14 at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Ririe - Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memories of Gary to garylovellmemories@gmail.com and shovel your neighbor's driveway. Gary 3/4/1950 - 1/9/2019Lovell