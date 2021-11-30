Darlene Lowder passed away November 28, 2021 at Fairwinds Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born in Boise, Idaho and adopted by Joseph and Myrle Hadley of Menan, Idaho. She grew up on a farm, and her favorite memories are of the little animals she cared for. Darlene married Lyle J Lowder on March 8, 1947, their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple one month later. They always liked to dress alike and were rarely seen without each other. To this marriage came 5 beautiful daughters. Darlene worked hard to finish her education in Physical Education/Health and also received her Masters Degree. She taught PE at Madison Junior High for 30 years, and during 20 of those years coached 4 different sports. Lyle and Darlene traveled the world and one of moms favorite places was Africa where all the animals were. Darlene loved to be active and she loved playing racquetball. She was quite the competitor. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking and hosting dinners, dancing with dad, playing the piano and singing. She had a strong testimony of the gospel, and loved playing the organ most of her life as her church calling. Lyle and Darlene served a two year mission in the Family History Mission in Salt Lake City. They met wonderful friends and enjoyed their service there. Lyle and Darlene served as temple ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls temple and then the Rexburg temple. Darlene really enjoyed this service. She is survived by her daughters, Lynette Neslen, Judy Schanz, Diane (Jeffrey) Thompson, and Kathie Westwood, 25 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lyle, a daughter Cindy (Randy) Haws, son-in-laws Jim Westwood and Dennis Schanz, 3 grandsons and 2 great grandsons. Funeral services will be held Saturday December 4, 11:00 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will meet with friends Friday 5:00-6:30 pm at Flamm Funeral home and Saturday 10:00 a.m. before the funeral. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Darlene was a kind and gracious woman and she will be missed dearly by her family. Darlene 8/29/1931 - 11/28/2021Lowder
