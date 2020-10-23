Myron Lufkin passed from this life on October 19, 2020 of natural causes. He lived a full life in a short time. Myron was born June 10, 1952 to Doyle and Carma Lufkin. He has two brothers, Terrill and Carl, and two sisters, Connie and Judy. Myron grew up on the family farm in Annis, Idaho. The family found their work to be their play and derived great pleasure in running machinery, driving cattle, planting and harvesting, and being outdoors together on the farm and at the family's Table Rock ranch. The Lufkin family was involved in cutter racing and Jefferson County Posse where they made many lifelong friends. Myron went to school in the little red brick schoolhouse by the Annis butte, then to junior high school at Midway, and Rigby High School. In high school, he excelled in football and received the Larry Wilson Award for offensive players. Myron also competed in High School Rodeo in Bull-riding. Friends gravitated toward Myron and his brothers, and you could usually find a few gathered at the Lufkin house. After high school, Myron joined the National Guard and received training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In the guard, he developed leadership skills that were useful the rest of his life. Following his service, Myron went to work in the cattle industry where he found his passion. Myron developed his own feeding system and feedlot operation. Lufkin Farm & Feed was soon organized with Doyle Lufkin and his sons. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Myron was a dedicated leader and served in his ward Bishopric and in many other callings. He was especially effective in the Boy Scouts organization where he had a positive effect on many young men's lives and helped prepare thirteen scouts for their Eagle award. On September 1, 1973, he married Sherry Jones. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in 1975. They made their home at the family farm in Annis. Together, they had seven children. Laura (Brandon) Lerwill, of Rigby, Leslie (John) Borton of Melhus, Norway, Lindsay (Landon) Saurey, of Chester, James (Bree) Lufkin, of Lake Point, Utah, Lana (Chad) Cox, of San Antonio, TX, Jacob (Lauren) Lufkin, of Montpelier, Jess (Ashley) Lufkin, of Naples, Florida. Myron has 24 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Myron was a great family man. He played hard and he worked hard. He gave his children, his nephew, Ben, and many neighborhood kids opportunities to work and learn from him on the farm and feedlot. His work ethic has carried over to the success of his family. He once said, "For those of you who don't know me, I farm and feed cattle. For the last 20 years I thought that's what was important- to get the kids out there and raise a crop. I looked back and realized what we've been doing is raising kids, and they are our most important crop." This is Myron's living legacy. The Lufkin family would like to thank the caring staff at Ambitions of Idaho, Monte Vista Hills, and Encompass Hospice. Funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Menan Stake Center Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to services at the Stake Center. Interment will follow in at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Myron 6/10/1952 - 10/19/2020L Lufkin
