On Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the age of 83, Joyce Ann Martin Lund, of Shelley, Idaho, our belovedwife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother,and great grandmother, peacefully entered into the arms of ourloving Heavenly Father. Joycewas born in Preston, Idaho, on June 30, 1937, to Florence Burr and William Burton Martin. She attended Preston High Schoolwhere she was a member of the G.A.A. club, Pep Club, FHA andArt Club. She attendedBrigham Young University,and later received her B.S. in education at Utah StateUniversity.She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saintswhere she fulfilled various church callingsincluding a full time missionwith her eternal partner to the Connecticut, HartfordMission. She lived a life sharing her Christlike attributesof charity, service, and dedication. Family always came first, and she showed us by example where to find true joy and happiness."If there is anything Ihope to have taught my children it is that life is not meant to be easy; but it should be exciting, rewarding, and very fulfilling. What makes the difference in ones life is their attitude". We are grateful for the plan of salvation and the knowledge of eternal families, welook forward to being with her again. "And no one can assist in this work except he shall be humble and full of love, having faith, hope, and charity, being temperate in all things, whatsoever shall be entrusted to his care". D&C 12:8. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Yeppa Daines Lund,her8 children, Bruce Lund, Gregory (Shay)Lund, Loren (Holli) Lund, KurtLund, Lisa (Steve) Jones, Aaron (Fiauna) Lund, Janelle (Ryan) Carter, Heather (Jason) Cheshire, 33 grandchildren, and 19great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her mother, Florence, father,William, and her brothers, Glennand Roger Jabbs. Services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W. Oak, Shelley, Idaho. Viewing will be held from 9:30 -10:40AM, with services starting at 11:00AM. Theses services will be broadcast live (and recorded) on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at the Logan, Utah Cemetery. Joyce's obituary may be found at nalderfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Joyce 6/30/1937 - 1/21/2021Lund