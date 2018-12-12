Lawrence Kay Luthy, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother and friend died peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday December 8, 2018. He was 87 years old. He was born June 14, 1931 in Thornton, Idaho to his parents Henry (Hank) Lewis and Helen Mary (Wilcox) Luthy. He spent his early school days and childhood in the Archer and Herbert Idaho area. He graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 16, 1952 during the Korean Conflict. Prior to leaving for his service and while attending Ricks College he met the love of his life Shirley Beddes. They were married on December 30, 1952 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and lived in San Luis Obispo California and Fort Hood Texas. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. After his discharge in August of 1954 they came home to Archer Idaho. He spent his life farming, as a dairyman and a cattle rancher. They made their permanent home in the Ririe and Poplar area. He spent many hours on horseback riding "Mule Bum and "Pongo" while working the cattle, and nearly as many on his well-worn bulldozers traveling up and down the steep hillsides of the ranch. "Bird Dog and Sparky" two of his favorite companions were never too far away. In his youth he loved to ski, played basketball and ran track. He played the steel guitar and harmonica and loved playing golf. In his later years he loved watching his grandchildren play sports and attended many of their games. Together they are the parents of 5 children, 18 grandchildren and 36 1/2 great grandchildren. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also served as a Seventy and participated in missionary work. He served in all the organizations of the church and as the Bishop of the Ririe Second Ward. He served two full time missions for the church with Shirley, to Los Angeles California and to Pocatello Idaho. In recent years he fulfilled many Temple assignments and especially loved performing family sealings. His beloved wife of 66 years passed away just three weeks ago on November 17, 2018. He is survived by his children; Marilyn (Richard) Vest, Idaho Falls, Roger K (Nancy) Luthy, Ririe, Brett J (Brenda) Luthy, Ririe, Jolene (Walt ) Graham, Burley, Carol (Matt) Conn, Idaho Falls; sister, Mardene Luthy Pope, of Archer; sister-in-law, Ellen Luthy, Sugar City, in-laws Kenny (Annie) Beddes, Vernon (Barbara) Carlson, 18 grandchildren and 36 1/2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Beddes Luthy, grandson, Justin Graham, parents, Hank and Mary Luthy, brothers, Billy Luthy, Dwayne Luthy, brothers-in-law; Dennis Pope, Roy Beddes, Gary Beddes, sisters-in-law; Coleen Carlson, Neila Luthy, Vivian Luthy. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday December 15, 2018 at the Ririe Idaho LDS Stake Center, 14061 N. 130 E. Ririe, Idaho with Bishop Fred Thacker officiating. The family will meet with friends at the church Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM and from 10 -10:45 AM prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lawrence 6/14/1931 - 12/8/2018Kay Luthy