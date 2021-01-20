Lybbert Richard Lybbert Richard Lynn Lybbert, 65, of Blackfoot, ID passed away December 27, 2020. He was born January 13, 1955 to Marion Theodore (Ted) Carringer and Sybil Ann Warren in Moses Lake, WA, joining two brothers, Teddy and Robert. With the marriage of his mother, Sybil A. Warren to C.F. Bernard Lybbert November 19, 1959 in Idaho Falls, ID, he gained three additional stepbrothers, Garth, Rex and Kay, and two stepsisters, Thelma and Betty Jean, with two more brothers later added to the family, Scott and Todd. Richard and his two brothers were later adopted by Bernard Lybbert on March 9, 1960. With the older siblings already grown and gone, Richard and his four remaining brothers grew up doing chores on the Lybbert family farm in Moses Lake. The farm bordered Crab Creek, where the boys enjoyed exploring in their childhood adventures. His early teen years were spent in Rimrock Meadows, near Ephrata, WA. He was a gentle, soft-spoken person who loved horses. While in Rimrock he rode his favorite horse, Chubukka. He was also adventurous and loved to hike and climb the cliffs, often looking for rattlesnakes or bull snakes. He enjoyed fishing, once jumping into the creek and catching a 30-inch trout with his bare hands. The family then moved to Deer Park, WA where he helped on the family farm, rode his horse and hiked in the woods near Deer Park to explore the area. He graduated from Deer Park High School where he excelled in wrestling, breaking the school record in his weight class which held for over a decade. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a brother, Teddy Lybbert; two stepbrothers, Garth Lybbert and Rex Lybbert; and a stepsister, Thelma Law. He is survived by a brother, Robert (Marilyn) Lybbert of Quincy, WA; four half-brothers, David Carringer and Patrick Carringer, both of Pocatello, ID; Scott (Janet) Lybbert of Quincy, WA and Todd Lybbert of South Jordan, UT; and two-half sisters, Marilyn Combs of Bremerton, WA and Julie Wells of Pocatello, ID; a stepbrother, Kay (Norma) Lybbert of Spokane Valley, WA ; and a stepsister, B.J. (Michael) Bilanzich of Salt Lake City, UT; a friend, Lynette Clark, of Deer Park, WA; a son, Chris (Erin) Clark of Spokane Valley, WA; and five grandchildren, Andrew Clark, Hudson Webb, Hayden Webb, Jamison Clark, and Emelia Clark; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Brett and LuDene Malcom of Firth, ID and the caregivers at The Lighthouse Assisted Living Center and Willows Assisted Living Center for their devoted care over the years. Memorial Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.