Dave was born July 10, 1963, in Jackson, Wyoming, to Denis R. Lyman and Barbara Jean Crowley. He grew up and attended schools in Jackson, Wyoming. He also attended Utah State University and Idaho State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business Finance. On December 12, 1984, Dave married Julie Ann Morris in the Idaho Falls Temple. Dave and Julie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they owned and operated City Storage. Dave was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an 18 month mission to Cleveland, Ohio. He served in Elders Quorum Presidencies, as Sunday School President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, the High Council, High Priest Group Leader, Bishoprics, and the Stake Presidency. One of his favorite callings was his ministering assignments. He loved family, dirt biking, snow machines, boating, outdoor activities, and spending time at the cabin. He immersed himself in service and missionary work. Dave is survived by his loving wife, Julie Ann Lyman of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Denis R. Lyman of St. George, UT; mother, Barbara Jean Crowley of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Katelyn (Doug) Messick of Montesano, WA, Ashley (Sam) Jensen of Shelley, ID, Megan (Josh) Pettet of Idaho Falls, ID, Abigale (Dallas) Guinn of Oceanside, CA; sons, Mitchell Lyman of Idaho Falls, ID, Jack Lyman of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Shelly Jillson of Medford, OR; and eleven grandchildren. Dave was preceded in death by his sons, Mark and Michael Lyman; and his brothers, Steve, Scott, and Matt Lyman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Parri Ward, 6925 N. 15th E., Idaho Falls, with Bishop Gary Shenton officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dave 7/10/1963 - 1/25/2022Lyman
