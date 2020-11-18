Darrell Kay Lyon, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 16, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Darrell was born December 25, 1951, in Shelley, Idaho, to Charles Criddle Lyon and Hazel Peterson Lyon. He grew up and attended schools in Firth and graduated from Firth High School. On June 4, 1971, he married Deborah Mae Benkenstein in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Darrell and Deborah made their home in Idaho Falls where Darrell worked as an auto body painter for Ermal's Auto Body. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed woodworking, remote control airplanes, spending time in the garden, and working on electronics. Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Lyon of Idaho Falls; sons, Jared (Reena) Lyon, Derek (Tammy) Lyon, and Brandon (Shanna) Lyon, all of Idaho Falls; brothers, Allen, Larry, Norman, Max, and David Lyon; sister, LaRae Ball; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Lyon; sister, Emma Moser; and brother, Dennis Lyon. Private family services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrell 12/25/1951 - 11/16/2020Kay Lyon
+1