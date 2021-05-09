Edward Walter Lyon, formerly of Idaho Falls, died on April 23, 2021, at the age of 88. Ed was surrounded by his loving family and friends at Halifax Health Hospice in Deltona, Florida, during his final days. We are deeply saddened by the death of a wonderful father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather. Ed was born to Walter and Barbara Lyon in Presque Isle, Maine, on Oct. 17, 1932. Rural Maine provided the setting for a childhood full of adventure. He graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1950. As a young achiever, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He exemplified the values and virtues of scouting his entire life - honesty, kindness, trustworthy, generous, loyal. Ed graduated in 1954 from the University of Maine with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of ATO fraternity and managed the U of M baseball team during their winning 1953 season. The Black Bears finished as Yankee Conference co-champions with the University of Rhode Island. Not long after graduating from the U of M, he was drafted and served two years in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was stationed for one year at Fort Bliss, Texas, and then in Pirmasens, Germany, for one year. It was while traveling in Europe on leave from the Army that he met his first wife, Angeline Kearns, at a bus stop in Dublin, Ireland. They were married in 1957 in Maine. Ed started his professional career with United Aircraft Corp. in East Hartford, Connecticut, as a research engineer. He worked for the company from 1954 to 1962 with two years off for military service. The young family then moved to California, where Ed was employed by the Hi-Shear Corp. in the ordnance division in Torrance, Calif. He was a supervisor in contracts and pricing. In 1967, the family relocated from southern California to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ed worked at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, a Department of Energy complex, for more than two decades. He was employed by various contractors from 1967 to 1989, including Idaho Nuclear Corp., Aerojet Nuclear Corp., EG&G Idaho, Exxon Nuclear Idaho Corp., and Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear Corp. He attended night classes and earned his master's of business administration from the University of Idaho in 1976. His three sons fondly remember childhood trips to Yellowstone National Park every summer. The family visited a secret, secluded spot on Yellowstone Lake to collect colorful agates, fish for trout and enjoy one of dad's hamburgers grilled to perfection at the end of the day. Following a divorce, Ed moved to Florida and married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Hayden, in 1989. They reunited after 35 years apart and enjoyed 31 years of marriage together. Ed transferred to Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Orlando, Florida. He retired in 1996 as a senior buyer for the company. Ed loved everything about airplanes and aviation. Only a failed eye exam prevented him from soaring above the clouds. He collected aviation books and items and attended numerous airshows. He did jump out of an airplane in tandem with a skydiving instructor on his 80th birthday. Ed and Jackie were active in their church, attending and serving on numerous committees at the First Baptist Church of Orange City, Florida. More recently, they attended The Journey Church in Orange City, Florida. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Barbara Lyon, of Presque Isle, Maine. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; three sons, Robert Lyon, Stephen Lyon and Edward (Sherry) Lyon Jr., all of Boise, Idaho; stepdaughter Maria (Mark) Harley and stepgrandson Cole Harley, of Deltona, Florida; grandchildren Angeline Tesmer, Joseph Lyon, Robert Lyon Jr., Noel Lyon, Sydney Lyon and Katie Buckels; great grandchildren Aiden and Evelyn; sister Ruth McCoy, of Orange County, California. A man of exceptional character, Ed will be missed by his family and friends. Everyone who met him called him a friend. He will remain forever in our hearts. Arrangements by Altmen-Long Funeral Home & Crematory in DeBary, Florida. A memorial service is planned at The Journey Church at a later date. Edward 10/17/1932 - 4/23/2021Walter Lyon
