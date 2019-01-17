Nedra V. Maag-Bledsoe, age 81 of Idaho Falls passed away on January 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 17, 1937 in Arco, Idaho to Dora Hohn Straw and Ralph H. Straw. During her early life, she grew up and attended school in Arco. She graduated high school in 1955. Following her graduation, she married Argane Daniel Maag in 1955.Nedra and Argane had two children, Carla and Cathy. Together they owned and operated a Union 76 service station in Idaho Falls. After selling the business, she worked as a receptionist/secretary at Riverview Hospital and later at Teton Radiology. Nedra was involved in Job's Daughters #22, Eastern Star, and was a past president at the Eagles Lodge #576. In 2004, Nedra married LeRoy Charles Bledsoe in Idaho Falls. Nedra enjoyed camping, fishing, crocheting, golfing, and being around her daughters, and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother with a heart of gold. Nedra is preceded in death by her husband Argane Daniel Maag, her father Ralph H. Straw, her mother Dora Hohn Straw Ricks, and her sister Jeanne Reick. She is survived by her husband LeRoy Charles Bledsoe of Idaho Falls, her daughters Carla D. Toller (Kelly) of Meridian and Cathy J. Bukowski (Jeffery) of Idaho Falls, two step-daughters, Brandee L. Roy (Anthony) of Blackfoot and Amy M. Gingerich (Billy) of Idaho Falls, her brother Ralph Straw of Mesa, Arizona, seven grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 18, 2019 at 2 pm at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home located at 825 East 17th Street Idaho Falls, Idaho. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com. Nedra 9/17/1937 - 1/15/2019Maag-Bledsoe