Beverly Macaulay, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 11, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Beverly was born July 7, 1938, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to William Jaycox and Elizabeth Hoffman Jaycox. She grew up and attended schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Canfield, Ohio, and Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Stephens College with an associate's degree in Fine Art and from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Architecture & Design. On July 30, 1960, she married Andrew Macaulay in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Beverly worked at several Department of Energy sites around the country, mostly for Westinghouse. She started as a graphic designer and worked her way up to administrative services management. Beverly was very talented. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed working with several mediums including oils, watercolors, charcoal, and colored pencil. She was active in many community activities, including participating and receiving recognition at several local and state-wide art shows both in Idaho and Pennsylvania. She loved reading and was a long-time member of a local book club where she made lifelong friends. Beverly is survived by her loving husband; children Betsy (Jeff) Sherman of Idaho Falls, ID, Bill (Denise) Macaulay of Tyler, TX, and Heather (Shane) Siddoway of Sandy, UT; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Herbert Jaycox. The family would like to thank Chanse Powell of Senior Solutions, Bingham Memorial Hospital, The Homestead of Rexburg, and One Source Home Health and Hospice, including Brianne and Corina, for their excellent and loving care. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A light lunch will follow the service. Inurnment will be in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Beverly 7/7/1938 - 12/11/2022Macaulay
