Vernon Clyde Mace, age 79, died on October 23, 2019, at his home after a short illness. Vern was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on April 2, 1940, to William Clyde Mace and Anna Ellen Mace. He was second born out of six children. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. He attended Idaho State University in 1960, and attended school until he enlisted in the Navy where he served 3 years. Vern married Sherry Ann Runz on June 4, 1970, and lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with their three daughters. Vern worked as a Regional Manager for Canteen Food and Vending for 31 years, and he retired in 2000. Vern was an avid fisherman, who loved camping and ATVing with friends and family. In retirement, Vern and Sherry spent winters in Yuma, Arizona, with friends. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Mace of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Trina Wood (Jared Wood) of Idaho Falls, ID, Lori Mace (Michael Wares) of Eugene, OR, and Kasey Champion (Elan Mondok) of Idaho Falls, ID; and nine grandchildren, Kaden, Jaxon, Oliver, Amelia, Evelyn, Emory, Ragan, Tia, and Desmond. There will be a Celebration of Life at Pinecrest Event Center (560 E. Anderson) in the South Reception Hall on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Casual attire preferred. Food and refreshments will be served. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 4/2/1940 - 10/23/2019Clyde Mace