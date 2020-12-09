Doris Angelena MacKay, 92, Idaho Falls, passed away December 6, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Doris was born May 15, 1928, in Buhl, Idaho, to immigrant parents Enricho Mendini and Ambrosina Torresani Mendini. She grew up and attended schools in Buhl and graduated from Buhl High School in 1946. On July 20, 1947, she married Donald J. MacKay in Buhl, ID. Doris and Don made their home in Buhl until 1953 when Don's employer Idaho First National Bank transferred him to Rigby, Idaho. Don was again transferred in 1962 to Idaho Falls. Doris and Don spent all available time at their cabin in Island Park. After Don passed away, Doris and family friend W. Van Briggs began spending time together and both were always ready for a drive and a new adventure. Vannie quickly became part of the family. Doris' passions in life were her family, friends and helping others. Most of all she enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to all family gatherings and holidays. She especially enjoyed gatherings at her cabin in Island Park. She was compassionate and caring to all who knew her. She was best known to family and friends as "Grammie". For those that didn't know Doris, it is hard to find adequate words to describe the love, grace, understanding and comfort that she freely gave to all she knew. For those that knew her, no words are necessary. Her family and friends will always remember her ready smile, comforting presence, listening ear and her never saying goodbye without adding "Sure do love you". Doris was an avid bridge player throughout her life and enjoyed bowling and golfing. She spent many years volunteering at the schools and local hospitals. She truly showed her love for others through service by helping others. She was a member of PEO, Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile Foundation. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Doris is survived by her daughter, Chris (Bill) Curran of Laramie, WY; son Donald (Leslie) MacKay III of Idaho Falls, ID; and daughter, Kathryn (Scott) McBride of Idaho Falls, ID; 7 grand-children and 14 great grand-children. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. MacKay; parents, Enricho and Ambrosina Mendini; brother, Gene Mendini; sister, Rosie Stover; brother, Art Mendini; sister-in-law, Marge Mendini; brother-in-law, Paul Stover; sister-in-law, Irene Mendini; and great-grandson, Carter Curran Daniel. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at EIRMC, Aspen Home Health and Hospice and Advanced Home Health for the care and compassion given to Mom. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for all who attend. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doris 5/15/1928 - 12/6/2020Angelena MacKay
