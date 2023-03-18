Billie Idell Mackert passed peacefully away on March 16, 2023. She was one of five children born to William "Bill" and Verda Allen in St. Anthony, Idaho on January 8, 1940. Billie was raised and attended schools in St. Anthony, Idaho. She married Henry Mackert on June 6, 1958. They spent their early years of marriage in Texas and Washington with the Army. Billie loved the Army life and helped Henry in any way she could and often talked of the wonderful people they met. They returned home to St. Anthony and then the Alaskan Basin in Montana to work on the Mackert Family Cattle Ranch and to raise their growing family. Billie truly loved being at home raising her kids and working the cattle, bailing hay, and whatever else she could do to help. They were later divorced. In addition to continuing to do the work the Ranch demanded, she had several careers in her life including two of her own businesses. Her most important job though was raising her children. They were always her priority. Billie loved cooking, canning, sewing, gardening and everything in between. There wasn't a visitor that came to her house that left hungry. She always welcomed everyone. When the holidays rolled around she always made the best food and loved having the family together. Billie's last years were shared at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, ID. She cherished each and every friend she had there from care givers to residents. She wanted to adopt them all. She is survived by her four children: Chad (Hali) Mackert, Sawndy (Todd) Withers, Wade Mackert, Beckie (Blake) Hillam, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at the St. Anthony 3rd Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Services will be live streamed at www.baxterfh.com Billie 1/8/1940 - 3/16/2023Mackert
