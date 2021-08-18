Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Jennifer Lyn Mackintosh, 39, of Iona, passed away August 13, 2021, in Ashton, Idaho. Jen was born December 6, 1981, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Terry Lynn Thornock and ReNae Beck Gibbons. She grew up and attended schools in Great Falls, Montana. The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1993, and she attended Hillcrest High School, graduating with her CNA license. On March 15, 2002, she married Jonathan Lee Sanders in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two daughters, Natalie and Melanie. Jen and Jonathan were later divorced. On February 16, 2007, she married Derik Joel Mackintosh in Ammon, Idaho. They were blessed with a daughter, Timber. Jen and Derik made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Jennifer worked as a secretary at Thunder Ridge High School. First and foremost, she was a loving and fierce mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed camping, 4-wheeler rides, fishing with Derik, and mothering her dogs. She was the best softball mom and loved supporting her girls in all of their activities. Jen is survived by her husband, Derik Mackintosh of Iona, ID; daughters, Natalie Nicole Sanders, Melanie Lyn Sanders, and Timber Marie Mackintosh, all of Iona, ID; stepson, Levi (Jamie) Mackintosh; stepdaughter, Chanté (Jareb) Landon; stepson, Jesse (Catherine) Mackintosh; stepson, Brock (Lindsey) Mackintosh; stepson, Tanner Mackintosh; mother and stepfather, ReNae and Cliff Gibbons of Ammon, ID; father, Terry Thornock of Idaho Falls; sisters, Katelyn Bouw and Jaclyn Thornock; grandmother, Karen Beck of Ammon, ID; grandmother, Bobbie Thornock of Shelley, ID; and parents-in-law, Dean and Sandi Mackintosh of Sandy, UT. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Beck and LaVar Thornock; and stepfather, Larry Palmer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Iona 12th Ward, 5169 Denning Avenue, with Bishop Jason Cooper officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the church. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Wood Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jennifer 12/6/1981 - 8/13/2021Mackintosh