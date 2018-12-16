Dorothy Jean Madsen (93), passed away peacefully Friday, December 14, 2018, at her home in Firth, Idaho. Dorothy was born on August 31, 1925 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John William Charlesworth and Eva Eliza (Stoddard) Charlesworth. She was the oldest of four children. She was married in the Salt Lake Temple to Heward Golden Madsen on December 10, 1943. Throughout her life she served in numerous church callings in the relief society, primary, and young womens. Her favorite calling was when her and her husband were called to serve a mission in the Family History Library in Idaho Falls. Dorothy is survived by her youngest sister, Colleen, Lolo, Montana; her children, Larry (Linda), Springville, Utah; Lynn (Marcene), Afton, Wyoming; Jackie (Chris), Murray, Utah; Jay (Dolores), Firth, Idaho; and Robert Kay (Pamela), Afton, Wyoming; as well as 23 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Heward, her daughter, Patty Jean, her father, mother, one brother, and one sister. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Firth Stake Center (823 N 675 E) in Basalt. The family will meet with friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) Shelley and Wednesday from 11:30 A.M. till 12:40 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Dorothy 8/31/1925 - 12/14/2018Madsen