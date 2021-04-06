Loa Putnam Madsen, 95 of Lewisville, Idaho passed beyond the veil April 3, 2021 after suffering a massive stroke. She was surrounded by family members and had expressed her wishes to go Home to her Heavenly Father and her family members who had gone on before her. Loa was born 17 August 1925 the sixth of nine children born to John Melvin Putnam and Rosabelle Hoggan on their ranch near woodruff, Utah. Times were tough but the people were even tougher and were equal to the task of the harsh area. No electricity or running water. Light was provided by kerosene Lamps and the outhouse was supplied with Sears and Roebuck catalogs. The family always had a large herd of milk cows and Loa was the lead milker. Loa attended 1st through 8th grades at Woodruff Elementary and developed a great love for reading. Her mother always read to her children every night around the living room table. She went to 9th and 10th grade at South Rich High School in Randolph, Utah and then went to Rock Springs, Wyoming her Junior year to live with her older sister Genevieve and her husband Clarence Meacham. World War II broke out and the last half of her senior year she returned home to help on the ranch as her two brothers were in the service. She graduated as salutatorian of her class and played center on the basketball team. Loa met her future husband at a town dance in Woodruff. Jesse was visiting his sister and her husband when Loa saw him dancing. She told her girlfriend, Joy Kiddy, "he's the one I'm going to marry". Jesse Madsen and Loa Putnam were married in the Salt Lake Temple March 17th 1944. They moved back to the old homestead in Lewisville and began their family which consists of five children. Gary, Sandra, Randy, Tamra and Michele. On March 20th 1969, just three days after their 25th wedding anniversary, she was delt with the hardest task she had to face in life. The Lord took her sweetheart, confidant, companion and friend home to rest. Work was her salvation as she once again found herself in the fields and back in the cow barn. The church was her salvation as she was called to serve others as Ward and Stake Relief Society President. In 1982 she received a call from President Spencer W. Kimball to serve a mission in the Raleigh, North Carolina Mission. After a successful Mission she came home and found employment at the Idaho Falls Temple where she served as supervisor of the linens area. She held that position for thirteen and never missed a day of work except for the two months when she broke her ankle. Loa is survived by a daughter: Michele (Tony) Nef of Leadore, two sons Gary (DeAnn) Madsen and Randy (Karen) Madsen of Lewisville, two sisters: Mary Argyle and Clarine Osborn of Randolph, Utah, two brothers: Howard Putnam of St. George, Utah and Jack Putnam of Boise, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Madsen, Her parents, sisters Geneive Meacham and Mildred Wettstein, brothers Kenneth and Willis Putnam, and two daughters Tamra Hanson and Sandra Ball. She leaves a legacy of 19 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday April 8th 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Lewisville Church in Lewisville with funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneral home.com Loa 8/17/1925 - 4/3/2021Putnam Madsen
