Merlin Earl Madsen, 80, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Carriage Cove surrounded by loved ones. Merlin was born April 11, 1942, in Salt Lake City to Reese and Faye Madsen. He was the eldest of his siblings Larry, Elaine, Jimmy, and Darlene. Although Merlin spent his formative years in Salt Lake City, he frequently visited his grandparents in Rigby, Idaho during the summers. While there, he fell in love with farming, which would forever hold a place in his heart. He attended college in Salt Lake City. After finishing college, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central States Mission. Upon returning home, he continued his education at Southern Utah University. Despite his lack of football experience, Merlin surprised everyone by becoming a walk-on football player. He received his doctorate after studying at a number of different universities, including the University of Arizona, the University of Eastern New Mexico, and the University of Northern Colorado. Merlin married Patrica Ostler and they had four children: Jennifer, Travis, Soren, and Hans. While pursuing his studies, Merlin moved his family to numerous places, where he purchased weathered homes and renovated them. Finally, they settled in Rexburg, Idaho, where Merlin took a teaching position at Ricks College/Brigham Young University-Idaho. In 1985, Merlin met the love of his life, Dianne Casper Rolfe, along with her three children, Keri, David, and Josh. They had their eternal marriage sealed in the Rexburg Idaho temple. They spent 35 years as residents of Burton, Idaho. Merlin loved the time spent on his farm attending to the cows and a variety of animals, working his fields, and also had a lovely garden and yard. The time spent with their kids and grandkids was some of Merlin and Dianne's favorite memories. Their bond was unbreakable, and they shared a passion for reading books and watching movies together. He is survived by his wife Dianne Madsen of Rexburg, his brother Jim Madsen (Becky), his sister-in-law Carol Madsen, children Jennifer (Todd Dustin), Shawna Madsen, Soren (Pili), Hans (Mindy), Keri (Derek Anderson), and Josh (Pam) Rolfe, and 40 grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reese and Faye Madsen, brother Larry, sisters Elaine and Darlene, son Travis, step-son David Rolfe, and great-granddaughter Lucy Jane Hansen. Services for Merlin will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Burton 1st Ward Chapel, 3958 West 2000 South, Rexburg, ID. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and then again Thursday morning from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Burton Cemetery following the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Merlin 4/11/1942 - 8/28/2022Madsen