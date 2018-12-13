Wilma Ada Madsen, 100, passed away December 10, 2018, at her home. Wilma Ada Madsen was born July 29, 1918, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the daughter of Arthur William Miles and Ada Jane Neibaur Miles. She attended schools in Firth, Idaho. One of her favorite things to do was sing the songs of her youth to her grandchildren. She was a farm girl and had eight living brothers and sisters to grow up with. She married James Martinues Madsen "Mart" on November 23,1937, in the Logan LDS Temple. They had one daughter, Sandra Lee Madsen. Wilma was very active in The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. Wilma and Mart were called to serve in the Genealogical Library, a calling they dearly loved. Wilma loved to quilt and made quilts for many of her children and grandchildren. Everyone who knew her, knew how independent she was. One of her granddaughters went to check on her and caught her trying to shovel the walk at 99 years old. She never knew how to quit and was loved by all. Until her health started to decline, she had a beautiful flower garden and was known to many as "The Flower Lady." Wilma and Mart were married for 77 years until his passing in 2014, at the age of 98. We wish to thank all of her wonderful neighbors for their watchful eye and the help they gave her and dad throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters. She was also preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Brian Crow whom she loved very much. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Thomas) Borg; her grandchildren; Mart (Dennis) Borg, Michael (Julie) Borg, Matthew (Domenique) Borg and Rebecca (Brian, deceased) Crow; great grandchildren, Christopher (Jackie) Borg, Paris ( Joel) Gonzalez, Davis (Gabrielle) Borg, AnnMarie Crow, Karsten Borg, and Jayden Borg; and great-great grandchildren, Aubrey, Emery, and Conner. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wilma 7/29/1918 - 12/10/2018Madsen