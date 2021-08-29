Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Herbert Lowell Magleby, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 25, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lowell was born August 20, 1933, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Herbert A. Magleby and Edna Blanche Brossard Magleby. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School. He attended Idaho State University, playing football on the offensive line, where the team won the Rocky Mountain Conference and claimed ISU's first undefeated season. He graduated from the University of Idaho, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Later on, he earned his Master's Degree in nuclear engineering from Idaho State University. On September 1, 1956, he married Joana Mae Barney in Gooding, Idaho. Lowell and Joana made their home in the Snake River area of Idaho, where Lowell worked for many years as a mechanical/nuclear engineer for Idaho National Laboratory. He served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a number of callings including a counselor in a bishopric at the University of Idaho, a Sunday School Gospel Doctrine and Priesthood Quorum instructor, and a Boy Scout leader. He and Joana were sealed together in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple. Lowell had many interests and hobbies, including gardening, snow skiing, riding horses, hiking, football, raising hay and cattle, boating, running marathons, and spending time on his farm on the tractor. Most of all, he loved being a husband and father. Lowell is survived by his loving wife, Joana Magleby of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kristi (Terry) Howard of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kent (Tanya) Magleby of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Tammy Lockie (Keith) of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Lois Coleman; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Dr. Kay Magleby. Graveside services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering will be that afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, with open sharing of memories. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Lowell 8/20/1933 - 8/25/2021Magleby