Isabelle Edna (Burgener) Magnelli, died July 2, 2021, at the Parma Living Center in Parma, Idaho. Edna was born at St Valentine's Hospital in Wendell, Idaho on August 1, 1926, to Katherine Irene (Ehrmantraut) Burgener and Eduard Bruneau Burgener. Our mom grew up in Jerome, Idaho. She attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Jerome graduating in May 1944. While working at the Jerome bakery she met Francis (Frank) Magnelli. The two were married August 2, 1944 at St Jerome's Catholic Church in Jerome where they lived for the next 12 years. Daughters Judy, Carma, and Janet were born at St Valentine's in Wendell. A fourth daughter Linda was born at the new St Benedicts hospital in Jerome. November 1956 the family moved to Idaho Falls for Frank's employment, and where daughter Joan was born at Sacred Heart Hospital and two years later a son Tony was born. Our mom was a stay-at-home mom. She chauffeured us to our church and school activities. As we got older and started leaving home our mom went to Nursing School at Sacred Heart Hospital and became an LPN. She worked for many years in nursing. After our mom and dad retired they continued to sing in the church choir, played golf, and traveled across the country visiting children and grandchildren. Our dad passed away in April 2002 and our mom remained living in their home until April 2019. She then went to live with Judy (Ben) Pesek in Wilder, Idaho. After some falls and a heart attack, mom went to the Parma Living Center for assisted living. The move was the day before her 93rd birthday. Our mom was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, our dad Frank, daughters Janet and Joan, many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mom is survived by daughters Judy (Ben) Pesek Wilder Idaho, Carma (Mike) Wilson Kensington Maryland, Linda Magnelli Mesa Arizona, and son Tony (Mary) Magnelli Mount Lake Terrace Washington, her brother Ed (Kathy) Burgener Phoenix Arizona and son-in-law Mickey Lonchar Florida. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. There will be a recitation of the rosary at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home Tuesday, July 20 at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 am at St Jerome's Catholic Church in Jerome, Idaho with burial following at the Jerome Cemetery. A lunch will be served at St Jerome Church hall after the burial. Isabella 8/1/1926 - 7/2/2021Edna Magnelli
